UN Says Food Is Being Used As A Weapon In Ukraine

A top UN official says “There’s no question food is being used as a weapon of war” in Ukraine. Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley also said he’s not confident the program will be able to keep food supply lines open amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

He said that not only are Russian forces denying access to battered cities like Mariupol, fighting in the Donbas region will have a huge global impact on the food supply. Beasley explained that Ukraine usually grows enough food to feed 400-million people around the world.