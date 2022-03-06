WORLD

UN Says Trauma, Anguish Characterize Ukrainian Refugee Experience

The UN warns trauma and anguish are characterizing the Ukrainian refugee experience.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the influx of one-point-five-million refugees into five countries surrounding Ukraine may be the fastest exodus of people in Europe since World War Two.

He explained that one of the biggest issues facing the UN and Red Cross is Russia’s refusal to comply with a ceasefire to allow humanitarian personnel and supplies into Ukraine. Grandi said this war proves that anyone can become a refugee.

