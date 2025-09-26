UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Friday rejected another last-ditch effort to delay the reimposition of sanctions on Iran a day before the deadline after Western countries claimed that weeks of meeting with officials failed to result in a “concrete” agreement.

It comes a day before a series of U.N. “snapback” sanctions are set to take effect as outlined in Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

That would again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalize any development of Iran’s ballistic missile program, among other measures, further squeezing the country’s reeling economy.