United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, speaks during a press conference after the U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The UN is calling an emergency session of the General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 15-member Security Council voted Sunday to call for the meeting on Monday. It follows a Russian veto on Friday of a draft resolution to condemn its military action.

China, India and the UAE abstained from vote while Russia was the lone vote against the resolution. The session was requested by Ukraine on Sunday.