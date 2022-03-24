UN To Vote On Blaming Russia For Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis

Nicolas de Riviere, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The United Nations will face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said there was no support for Russia's resolution. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is voting Thursday on a resolution backed by over 90 countries that blames Russia for the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. It demands an immediate halt to hostilities, especially attacks on civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival. Russia has denounced the draft resolution as “anti-Russian” and accuses its supporters of not really being concerned about the humanitarian situation on the ground. Russia says they are politicizing aid. The vote comes a day after the Security Council’s overwhelming defeated a Russian resolution that would have acknowledged Ukraine’s growing humanitarian needs but without mentioning Russia’s invasion as causing the crisis.