UN Works To Broker Civilian Evacuation From Mariupol

A police officer inspects a destroyed area following a Russian missiles attack on Thursday in Fastov, south of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol.

The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital.

The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east.

 

