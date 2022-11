The United Nations is calling on Elon Musk to “ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter.”

UN human rights chief Volker Turk published an open letter to the new Twitter CEO on Saturday. It stated that “Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform’s use and evolution.”

Musk, who calls himself a “free-speech absolutist” has said one of his goals is to prevent Twitter from becoming what he called a “free-for-all hellscape.”