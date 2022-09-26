Unaccompanied Veteran To Be Laid To Rest At Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery

The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery this week will host a burial service of a Navy veteran with no known relatives.

Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Mark Joseph Griffin, whose hometown isn’t clear, died recently at age 67. Griffin served during the Vietnam War from 1973 to 1975 and will be buried with full military honors, but without any next-of-kin expected to attend. Because of that, the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking fellow veterans in the Valley and anyone else to attend to show their support for Griffin’s military service.

The burial service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery located on South Inspiration Road in Mission.