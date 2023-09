A classroom lesson on the Diary of Anne Frank has landed one Texas teacher in hot water. She used a version of the book that included a passage where the girl discusses her private parts.

A spokesman for the district near Beaumont says that was not approved for eighth-graders. An edited version of the diary, leaving out the sexual references, was supposed to be used. In a letter to parents, the district says the teacher has been kicked off campus and an investigation is under way.