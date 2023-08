Law enforcement and first responders gather on South Street near the Bell Tower on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Kaitlin McKeown/The News & Observer via AP)

The University of North Carolina confirms one faculty member was killed after a shooting on campus Monday. Police say they have a suspect in custody, but are not releasing a name or possible charges.

Earlier reports indicated the shooter was a grad student. Officials said classes will be cancelled on Tuesday. The shooting took place in a laboratory and triggered a three-hour lock-down.