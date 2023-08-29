UNC Shooting Suspect Appears In Court

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, center, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Qi has been charged by the UNC Police Department with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on educational property, both felony charges. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, center, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Qi has been charged by the UNC Police Department with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on educational property, both felony charges. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

The University of North Carolina grad student accused of killing a faculty member is being held without bond. Tailei Qi made his first court appearance Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a gun on educational property.

Monday’s deadly shooting at the university triggered a campus-wide lockdown that lasted for three hours. The faculty member who was killed was identified as associate professor Zijie Yan who also served as Qi’s academic advisor. Qi’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 18th