Under 40% Of Texas 18-Year-Olds Are Registered To Vote Despite State Law

Texas high schools seem to be ignoring a 1983 law requiring them to distribute voter registration forms to students at or near voting age.

The Census Bureau says just under 40-percent of Texans ages 18 to 24 were registered to vote in November 2022. That’s a bigger drop in voter registration from the previous midterms in 2018 than any other age group. Even when they’re registered, younger Texans tend to vote at lower rates than other age groups.

The secretary of state’s office doesn’t track compliance with the law, and there’s no penalty for schools that don’t distribute registration forms to eligible students.