Under-40, Unvaccinated Residents Continue To Be Targets Of Current Coronavirus Surge

The higher numbers of COVID-19-related deaths being seen this week in Hidalgo County are the direct result of the huge increase in coronavirus cases that followed the Fourth of July holiday, coupled with the appearance of the Delta variant. So says Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez who tells 710 KURV this latest surge is hitting a different kind of patient than during the scourge of this time last year:

Melendez says the bad news is that the number of coronavirus infections and COVID hospitalizations are likely to keep rising with the resumption of in-person school instruction. The good news is that the Delta variant has caught people’s attention and vaccination rates are also rising.

Meanwhile, in its Thursday COVID report, Hidalgo County reported 20 more residents had died in addition to the 15 fatalities reported Wednesday. The last time the death toll was this high was on January 22nd during the winter surge of the virus.