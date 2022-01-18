Under-Fire Boris Johnson Denies Lying About Lockdown Parties

(AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied misleading Parliament about lockdown-breaching parties.

The denial came as Johnson confirmed he given an account of events to an inquiry probing alleged violations of coronavirus rules. Former Johnson aide Dominic Cummings claims the prime minister was warned in advance that a May 2020 garden party for Downing Street staff would break coronavirus restrictions. Johnson denies that, and said Tuesday that “I thought that I was attending a work event.”

Johnson said he had been in touch with senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is investigated alleged breaches of the rules by the government. Senior government ministers are backing Johnson, but say he will have to resign if he is proven to have lied.