Under Fire, US Officials Say Monkeypox Can Still Be Stopped

FILE - A health care worker prepares a monkeypox vaccine in Montreal, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for U.S. distribution, U.S. health regulators said Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

(AP) — Top U.S. health officials say the country’s monkeypox outbreak can still be stopped despite rising case numbers and limited vaccine supplies.

The Biden administration’s top health official pushed back Thursday against criticism about the pace of the response. The government announced plans to begin shipping another 780,000 shots this week.

Health authorities in San Francisco, New York and other large cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand. But Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says the federal government has provided vaccines, tests and drugs “well beyond” what is needed.