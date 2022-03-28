NATIONAL

Undercover Agent Next In Trial Of Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot

Fred CruzBy 6 views
0
First-term Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, right, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II meet with reporters before the pair turned in 30,000 nominating signatures to the state elections bureau to run for reelection on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Lansing. Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

Prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent who was known to the group as “Red” will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Red joined key members of the group on a trip to Elk Rapids to check out Whitmer’s vacation home and a nearby bridge. Evidence shows there was talk about blowing up the bridge to distract police during her kidnapping. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Two other men pleaded guilty and testified last week for the government. Defense attorneys deny there was an actual plan to get Whitmer.

 

Fred Cruz

Will Smith Confronts Chris Rock, Then Wins Best Actor Oscar

Previous article

Ukraine Pleads For Help, Says Russia Wants To Split Nation

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL