Understaffing Leaves After-School Programs With Unmet Demand

FILE - Students exit through a stairwell during dismissal at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., Feb. 9, 2022. The return to classrooms for the nation’s schoolchildren has not meant a return to work for many of their parents who are finding afterschool programs in short supply. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The return to classrooms for the nation’s schoolchildren hasn’t meant a return to work for many of their parents who are finding after-school programs in short supply. School-based providers list issues hiring and retaining staff as the biggest reasons they haven’t fully rebounded from pandemic shutdowns. It’s difficult to conclude how many parents of school-age children have been unable to resume working outside the home because of gaps in available care. But surveys point to a cycle of parents, mostly mothers, staying home for their children because they’re unable to find after-school programming. That then causes staffing shortages at such programs that rely heavily on women to run them.

 

