Uneasy US Tries To Fete A July 4 Marred By Parade Shooting

Independence Day celebrations in the United States have been rattled by a shooting that left at least six people dead at a parade in Illinois. The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Police say at least two dozen other people were wounded in the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Authorities asked residents to seek shelter while they search for the suspect.

News of yet another mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.