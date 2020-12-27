NATIONAL

Unemployment Benefits Expire For Millions As Trump Rages

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as President Donald Trump refuses to sign an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his objections. He is demanding larger COVID relief checks for Americans and complaining about “pork” spending. But Congress has already passed the package by large margins in both houses. Failing to sign it will mean pain for those struggling to make ends meet and a potential federal government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

 

