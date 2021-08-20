Unemployment Down In The Valley, Statewide In July

Employment turned back up in the Rio Grande Valley last month following a significant downturn in June.

The July unemployment rate in both metro areas fell .9% – to 10% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area and down to 8.8% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area. Statewide, unemployment dropped .3% to 6.2%. There’ve been job gains now for 14 of the last 15 months, and more hiring took place in 10 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The majority of the new jobs in July were in the Leisure and Hospitality industry. However for the second straight month, the Construction industry was the lone sector where jobs were lost.