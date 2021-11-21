Unemployment Drops In The Valley For 4th Consecutive Month

The Rio Grande Valley saw a fourth straight monthly drop in unemployment in October.

The jobless rate declined .2% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 7.1%. It was down .4% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 7.6%. Statewide, unemployment dipped .2% to 5.4% last month as the state added 56,000 jobs.

In another gauge of the state’s healthy economy, of the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission, all but one experienced job growth, led by the Professional and Business Services sector.

The energy industry had the biggest percentage increase in new jobs. Only the government sector experienced a decline in jobs.