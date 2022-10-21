Unemployment Falls For Third Straight Month In The Valley

The Rio Grande Valley saw a big jump in employment last month. New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show that in September the unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area dropped more than a half-percent down to 5.8%.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, unemployment fell almost a full point to 6.7%. It was the third straight month of job gains in the Valley. Statewide, the jobless rate ticked down .1% to 4%.

The state added 40,000 jobs in September, more than double the number from August. More than 25,000 of those new hires were in the Leisure and Hospitality industry. There were significant job losses, however, in the government sector as well as in the construction industry.