Unemployment Up In The Upper Valley, Steady In The Lower Valley

Unemployment rose only slightly in the Rio Grande Valley last month. The December unemployment rate in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area increased .1% to 7.8%, while the jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area held steady at 6.8%.

Statewide, unemployment declined .2% with 50,000 new jobs in December. There were employment gains in 10 of the 11 sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Most of the additional jobs were in the construction industry, while the largest percentage employment gain showed up in the energy sector. The only sector to lose jobs was the Education and Health Services industry.