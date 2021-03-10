UNICEF: Syria’s War Has Killed And Wounded 12,000 Children

A displaced Syrian girl sits outside her family's tent at a refugee camp in Bar Elias, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, Friday, March 5, 2021. UNICEF said Wednesday, March 10, 2021 that Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded about 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country. The country's bitter conflict has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A displaced Syrian girl sits outside her family's tent at a refugee camp in Bar Elias, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, Friday, March 5, 2021. UNICEF said Wednesday, March 10, 2021 that Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded about 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country. The country's bitter conflict has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

(AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded about 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country. UNICEF’s report on Wednesday came ahead of the tenth anniversary of the country’s bitter conflict, which began in mid-March 2011.

The war has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees.

UNICEF says that since the conflict began, more than 1,300 educational and medical facilities and personnel have come under attack.