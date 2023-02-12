NATIONALTRENDING

‘Unidentified object’ Downed Over Lake Huron, 3rd This Week

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. U.S. officials say an “unidentified object” has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — U.S. officials said an “unidentified object” has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan tweeted that “the object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard.” A U.S. official confirmed the shootdown. U.S. and Canadian authorities earlier Sunday restricted some airspace over the lake as aircraft were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

