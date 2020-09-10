Union: 4 Houston Police Officers Fired After Fatal Shooting

(AP) – The Houston Police Officers’ Union says four Houston officers have been fired following the fatal shooting of a man who had a history of mental illness and appeared to have been on his knees before he was killed.

Union leaders on Thursday denounced the firings, saying the officers followed their training and tried to de-escalate the situation.But he says they were forced to fatally shoot 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez on April 21 when he pointed a stun gun at them.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner are scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the shooting.