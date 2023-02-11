NATIONAL

Union: Fired EMTs Didn’t Get Enough Info In Nichols Response

FIle Photo: The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols leaning against a car after a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. (City of Memphis via AP)

(AP) — The head of a union representing most of the Memphis Fire Department said three employees who were fired after the death of Tyre Nichols weren’t given enough information as they responded to the call for medical help.

Memphis Fire Fighters Association President Thomas Malone also wrote Friday to city councilmembers that information was withheld from those first responders by people on the scene. The Daily Memphian reported on the letter.

Three fire department employees were fired in Nichols’ death three days after the Jan. 7 beating. Thirteen police officers have either been disciplined or are under investigation. Six were fired, and five are charged with murder. Two sheriff’s deputies were also suspended.

