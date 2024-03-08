United Aircraft Goes Off Runway In Houston

NTSB investigators are headed to the scene of a United Airlines aircraft landing incident at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday. Houston airport system officials say a 737 MAX 8 jet on a flight from Memphis had landed but went off the runway pavement and onto the grass as it was heading for the gate.

Passengers were evacuated on the runway as a precautionary measure. No injuries are reported. United says flights in and out of Houston were not impacted. This incident comes a day after a United Boeing 777-200 aircraft on its way to Japan lost a wheel during its takeoff from San Francisco.

The detached wheel damaged several cars in a parking lot. United Flight 35 was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where it landed safely.