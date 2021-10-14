United Airlines To Fire 232 Workers Who Refuse Vaccine

United Airlines plans to fire more than 200 employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
United CEO Scott Kirby told CBS News the airline will fire 232 of its 67-thousand U.S. workers because they missed the deadline for getting vaccinated.
United was one of the first major U.S. employers to announce a vaccine mandate, setting a deadline of late September for employees to get their shots. Kirby said he decided to require vaccinations for employees after a United pilot died from the coronavirus in July.