United CEO: Air Travel System “Stressed To The Max”

The air travel system is “stressed to the max.” That’s what United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNN following a series of recent air travel mishaps across the U.S.

Kirby said operations in the industry are strained across the board, whether it’s security, pilots or FAA staffing and systems. He said airlines need to have more back-up planes and staff in place. His remarks come after bad weather grounded hundreds of flights Wednesday, with Southwest Airlines hit particularly hard.

Meanwhile, Southwest canceled about 17-thousand flights over the holidays due to weather and systems failures.