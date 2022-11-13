NATIONAL

United Flight Attendant Injured In Disturbance on Plane

A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a disturbance on United Flight 476.

The incident happened on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. Video captures from other passengers onboard showed a women carrying a baby screaming and yelling “Where is it?”

Chicago Police responded to O’Hare International Airport after the plane landed and removed the customer from the plane. Police say a total of three people were taken to the hospital after the incident.

