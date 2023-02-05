United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.

ULA has been in Harlingen for more than 10 years, manufacturing components for its Atlas V rocket, which was used mostly to launch military and intelligence satellites into space for the Defense Department.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda tells the Rio Grande Guardian the city has already begun looking for a new tenant and is optimistic the ULA building won’t be vacant for long.