United States Issues Its 1st Passport With ‘X’ Gender Marker

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)

(AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female. The State Department said Wednesday it expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people early next year. The United States’ special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, calls the moves historic and celebratory. Stern says they bring the government documents in line with the “lived reality” that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations.