File photo: State troopers try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas Wednesday April 24, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The University of Texas students arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest are not banned from campus. According to the university, only those arrested at the UT-Austin protests this week who were not students will be banned. This applies even if the charges are dropped.

Close to 60 people were arrested at the protests, and all charges were later dismissed. The university’s Palestine Solidarity Committee was suspended, but it’s unclear if students will face disciplinary action.