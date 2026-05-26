In the Texas primary runoff elections, Republican races saw Trump endorsed Ken Paxton decisively defeat incumbent John Cornyn for the U.S. Senate nomination with 62.78% of the vote, while Mayes Middleton secured the Attorney General vote over Chip Roy with 58.39%. For local state legislative seats, Celeste Cabrera-Huff took the Republican nomination for House District 40 with 69% of the vote, while Texas House District 41 saw Republican Gary Groves (64%) and Democrat Julio Salinas (53%) emerge victorious. Finally, in the Cameron County Judge Democratic runoff, challenger Esteban “Steve” Guerra unseated incumbent Eddie Treviño, Jr. by securing 55.20% of the total votes.