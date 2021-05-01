UNOFFICIAL AND EARLY VOTE LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

McAllen Mayor

Javier Villalobos 2,610 26%

Veronica Vela Whitacre 2381 24%

Michael Fallek 2,269 23%

Othal Brand, Jr. 1,749 17%

Shahid Rashid 1,041 10%

McAllen Commissioner, District 1

Antonio Aguirre Jr. 1,188 41%

Lucia Thompson 1,004 34%

Timothy Wilkins 723 25%

McAllen Commissioner, District 3

Julian Omar Quintanilla (Inc.) 511 45%

Thelma E. Tamez 313 28%

Mario Reyna 307 27%

McAllen Commissioner, District 6

Pepe Cabeza de Vaca 880 48%

Larry Esparza 479 26%

Mayra Gutierrez 240 13%

Andrew Perez 169 9%

Fernando Salinas 66 4%

McAllen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 3

Debbie Crane Aliseda 2,912 54%

Lucia Regalado 2,436 46%

McAllen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6

Sofia M. Pena 3,339 67%

Gilda M. Garcia 1,609 33%

McAllen Public Utility Board, Place B

Ricardo “Ric” Godinez 3,335 55%

Jaime Enriquez 1,519 25%

Dawn Goldammer 1,218 20%

McAllen Proposition A – Term Limits

For 8,566 90%

Against 912 10%

McAllen Proposition B – Candidate Eligibility

For 8,940 95%

Against 496 5%

McAllen Proposition C – Update to City Charter

For 6,990 75%

Against 2,299 25%

Brownsville Commissioner At Large B

Rose M.Z. Gowen (I) 2,675 53%

Erasmo Castro 1,345 26%

Yuri Pena 1,069 21%

Brownsville Commissioner, District 3

Roy De los Santos 872 45%

Jessica Puente Bradshaw 744 38%

Carlos A. Elizondo 341 17%

Brownsville Commissioner, District 4

Pedro Cardenas 677 40%

Ben Neece (I) 588 35%

Joe Valdez 235 14%

Alberto “Beto” Velez 190 11%

Brownsville Proposition 1 – Mayor Term Limits

For 4,241 86%

Against 718 14%

Brownsville Proposition 2 – Commissioner Term Limits

For 4,242 86%

Against 692 14%

Brownsville Proposition 3 – Municipal Court Judge Term Extension

Yes 2,851 58%

Against 2,027 42%

Brownsville Proposition 4 – Emergency Measures Amendment

For 4,053 85%

Against 725 15%

Brownsville Proposition 5 – Civil Service Amendment

For 3,935 83%

Against 782 17%

Brownsville Proposition 6 – Ballot Nominations Amendment

For 2,866 82%

Against 611 18%

Brownsville Proposition 7 – Parks and Playgrounds Amendment

For 2,517 74%

Against 873 26%

Brownsville Proposition 8 – Audit and Oversight Committee

For 2,984 85%

Against 542 15%

Brownsville Proposition 9 – City Entity Collaboration Efforts

For 3,208 91%

Against 332 9%

Brownsville Proposition 10 – BPUP Collaboration Efforts

For 3,201 90%

Against 356 10%

Harlingen Commissioner, District 4

Frank Morales 158 46%

Basillo Sanchez 101 29%

Xavier Jaramillo 65 19%

Anselmo Aparacio 19 6%

Harlingen Commissioner, District 5

Rene Perez 294 52%

Victor Leal (I) 273 48%

Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, Place 4

Bobby Muniz (I) 1,798 70%

Adrian Garcia 777 30%

Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, Place 6

Belinda Reininger (I) 1,561 61%

Israel Aguilar 1,013 39%

Los Fresnos CISD Proposition A – $63M School Construction Bond

For 367 70%

Against 159 30%

Pharr Commissioner, Place 2

Roberto “Bobby” Carrillo (Inc.) 2,519 62%

Daniela Zuniga 1,543 38%

Pharr Commissioner, Place 3

Ramiro Caballero (Inc.) 2,521 62%

Artemio “Chemo” Palacios 1,546 38%

Pharr Commissioner, Place 4

Daniel Chavez (Inc.) 2,514 62%

Isidro “Izzy” Perez 1,561 38%

Progresso ISD Proposition. A – $10M School Construction Bond

For 141 72%

Against 54 28%

San Benito Commissioner, Place 3

Pedro “Pete” Galvan (I) 901 66%

Benjamin “Ben” Gomez 391 29%

Jesus Loperena 65 5%

San Benito Commissioner, Place 4

Carol Lynn Sanchez (I) 755 57%

Victor Eloy Rosas 576 43%

San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Place 1

Anna Garza Llanes (I) 889 51%

Ariel Cruz 846 49%

San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Place 2

Mario Silva 654 37%

Sonia Weaver (I) 580 33%

Lupita Monsevalles 326 19%

Rosalinda G. Garcia 186 11%

San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Place 3

Oscar Medrano 896 51%

Janie G. Silva (I) 845 49%

San Juan Commissioner, Place 2

R.C. Flores 725 39%

Neto “Coach” Guajardo (I) 703 37%

Laura Martinez 447 24%

San Juan Commissioner, Place 3

Nickie Ybarra 715 38%

Aldina “Dina” Santillan 628 34%

Eddie Alaniz 517 28%

San Juan Mayor

Mario Garza (Inc.) 1,026 46%

Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez 678 30%

Pete Garcia 550 24%

Sharyland ISD Board of Trustees, Place 4

Jose “Pepe” Garcia (I) 726 56%

Charlotte Hocott 577 44%

Sharyland ISD Proposition A – $35M Bond

Against 688 52%

For 629 48%