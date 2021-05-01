UNOFFICIAL AND EARLY VOTE LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

McAllen Mayor
Javier Villalobos 2,610 26%
Veronica Vela Whitacre 2381 24%
Michael Fallek 2,269 23%
Othal Brand, Jr. 1,749 17%
Shahid Rashid 1,041 10%
McAllen Commissioner, District 1
Antonio Aguirre Jr. 1,188 41%
Lucia Thompson 1,004 34%
Timothy Wilkins 723 25%
McAllen Commissioner, District 3
Julian Omar Quintanilla (Inc.) 511 45%
Thelma E. Tamez 313 28%
Mario Reyna 307 27%
McAllen Commissioner, District 6
Pepe Cabeza de Vaca 880 48%
Larry Esparza 479 26%
Mayra Gutierrez 240 13%
Andrew Perez 169 9%
Fernando Salinas 66 4%
McAllen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 3
Debbie Crane Aliseda 2,912 54%
Lucia Regalado 2,436 46%
McAllen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6
Sofia M. Pena 3,339 67%
Gilda M. Garcia 1,609 33%
McAllen Public Utility Board, Place B
Ricardo “Ric” Godinez 3,335 55%
Jaime Enriquez 1,519 25%
Dawn Goldammer 1,218 20%
McAllen Proposition A – Term Limits
For 8,566 90%
Against 912 10%
McAllen Proposition B – Candidate Eligibility
For 8,940 95%
Against 496 5%
McAllen Proposition C – Update to City Charter
For 6,990 75%
Against 2,299 25%
Brownsville Commissioner At Large B
Rose M.Z. Gowen (I) 2,675 53%
Erasmo Castro 1,345 26%
Yuri Pena 1,069 21%
Brownsville Commissioner, District 3
Roy De los Santos 872 45%
Jessica Puente Bradshaw 744 38%
Carlos A. Elizondo 341 17%
Brownsville Commissioner, District 4
Pedro Cardenas 677 40%
Ben Neece (I) 588 35%
Joe Valdez 235 14%
Alberto “Beto” Velez 190 11%
Brownsville Proposition 1 – Mayor Term Limits
For 4,241 86%
Against 718 14%
Brownsville Proposition 2 – Commissioner Term Limits
For 4,242 86%
Against 692 14%
Brownsville Proposition 3 – Municipal Court Judge Term Extension
Yes 2,851 58%
Against 2,027 42%
Brownsville Proposition 4 – Emergency Measures Amendment
For 4,053 85%
Against 725 15%
Brownsville Proposition 5 – Civil Service Amendment
For 3,935 83%
Against 782 17%
Brownsville Proposition 6 – Ballot Nominations Amendment
For 2,866 82%
Against 611 18%
Brownsville Proposition 7 – Parks and Playgrounds Amendment
For 2,517 74%
Against 873 26%
Brownsville Proposition 8 – Audit and Oversight Committee
For 2,984 85%
Against 542 15%
Brownsville Proposition 9 – City Entity Collaboration Efforts
For 3,208 91%
Against 332 9%
Brownsville Proposition 10 – BPUP Collaboration Efforts
For 3,201 90%
Against 356 10%
Harlingen Commissioner, District 4
Frank Morales 158 46%
Basillo Sanchez 101 29%
Xavier Jaramillo 65 19%
Anselmo Aparacio 19 6%
Harlingen Commissioner, District 5
Rene Perez 294 52%
Victor Leal (I) 273 48%
Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, Place 4
Bobby Muniz (I) 1,798 70%
Adrian Garcia 777 30%
Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees, Place 6
Belinda Reininger (I) 1,561 61%
Israel Aguilar 1,013 39%
Los Fresnos CISD Proposition A – $63M School Construction Bond
For 367 70%
Against 159 30%
Pharr Commissioner, Place 2
Roberto “Bobby” Carrillo (Inc.) 2,519 62%
Daniela Zuniga 1,543 38%
Pharr Commissioner, Place 3
Ramiro Caballero (Inc.) 2,521 62%
Artemio “Chemo” Palacios 1,546 38%
Pharr Commissioner, Place 4
Daniel Chavez (Inc.) 2,514 62%
Isidro “Izzy” Perez 1,561 38%
Progresso ISD Proposition. A – $10M School Construction Bond
For 141 72%
Against 54 28%
San Benito Commissioner, Place 3
Pedro “Pete” Galvan (I) 901 66%
Benjamin “Ben” Gomez 391 29%
Jesus Loperena 65 5%
San Benito Commissioner, Place 4
Carol Lynn Sanchez (I) 755 57%
Victor Eloy Rosas 576 43%
San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Place 1
Anna Garza Llanes (I) 889 51%
Ariel Cruz 846 49%
San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Place 2
Mario Silva 654 37%
Sonia Weaver (I) 580 33%
Lupita Monsevalles 326 19%
Rosalinda G. Garcia 186 11%
San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, Place 3
Oscar Medrano 896 51%
Janie G. Silva (I) 845 49%
San Juan Commissioner, Place 2
R.C. Flores 725 39%
Neto “Coach” Guajardo (I) 703 37%
Laura Martinez 447 24%
San Juan Commissioner, Place 3
Nickie Ybarra 715 38%
Aldina “Dina” Santillan 628 34%
Eddie Alaniz 517 28%
San Juan Mayor
Mario Garza (Inc.) 1,026 46%
Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez 678 30%
Pete Garcia 550 24%
Sharyland ISD Board of Trustees, Place 4
Jose “Pepe” Garcia (I) 726 56%
Charlotte Hocott 577 44%
Sharyland ISD Proposition A – $35M Bond
Against 688 52%
For 629 48%