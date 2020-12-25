NATIONAL

Unprecedented’ Mail Volume Delays Christmas Gifts

FILE - A U.S. postal worker delivers packages, boxes and letters Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, along her route in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, just three days before Christmas. Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn't arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead. The U.S. Postal Service says it faces "unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(AP) — Some Christmas gift-givers discovered their presents didn’t arrive in time for the holiday despite ordering weeks ahead. The U.S. Postal Service says it faces “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

A 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had to tell his father that an online order he placed Nov. 30 for a collector’s model diecast of a NASCAR racing car would have to wait. An Ann Arbor, Michigan, woman who ordered Christmas ornaments online Nov. 17 found out it wasn’t enough time.

