Unsecured Gun Results In Elsa Boy’s Death

Police in Elsa say a 3-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound Monday accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in his family’s apartment. Investigators say the loaded handgun was left unsecured by an adult family member in a bedroom, the child got his hands on it, and an autopsy confirmed his chest wound was self-inflicted. Police were called to the apartment at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, the wounded boy, 3-year-old Troy Blue Duenes, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are still working to confirm the owner of the gun, who could be criminally charged with negligence and improper storage of a firearm.