Unvaccinated Border Patrol Agents Face New Compliance Deadline And Possible Punishments

Border Patrol agents who have not yet complied with the federal mandate to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will soon be receiving letters of counseling intended to enforce compliance.

Border Patrol agents and all employees of the Department of Homeland Security had been required to get the vaccine by last Monday, the 22nd.

According to the McAllen Monitor, 79 percent did, 16 percent did not but requested a medical or religious exemption, and 5 percent refused the vaccine without requesting an accommodation. After those 21 percent of non-compliant agents receive their letter of counseling, the Monitor reports they’ll have five more days to either submit their exemption request if they haven’t done so, or to get the coronavirus shot. Agents who miss the 5-day window face reprimand or possible termination.