Unvaccinated French Health Care Workers Face Suspension

A medical worker holds a placard reading : "Money for Hospital, Not for the Capital, Our Solution Hospitals beds, Employs and quick", during a protest gathering outside the Health Ministry, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 against a law requiring them to get vaccinated by Wednesday or risk suspension from their jobs. The law is aimed at protecting patients from new surges of COVID-19. Most of the French population is vaccinated but a vocal minority are against the vaccine mandate. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

(AP) — Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs if they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccines are compulsory for health care and emergency workers in France and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one. They face having pay suspended or not being able to work if they don’t. But a top French court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.

Some fear further staff shortages could spell disaster since hospitals already facing strains even though data shows that nearly 90% of such workers are vaccinated.