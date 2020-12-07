TEXAS

UPDATE: 2 Out Of Hospital After Petroleum Facility Fire

By 81 views
0
Photo courtesy click2houston.com

(AP) – Officials say two of the seven workers injured when a storage tank at a petroleum facility in Texas exploded after catching fire have been released from the hospital. The remaining five are hospitalized in stable condition.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Deputy Chief Richie Quintero said Sunday that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Shelton Services Inc. says that seven of its employees were cleaning an aboveground storage tank at Magellan Midstream Partners’ Corpus Christi petroleum facility when the fire happened Saturday.

UPDATE: Officials Disagree On Whether Wild Animal Killed Man

Previous article

Man Killed In Rollover Crash In Mercedes

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS