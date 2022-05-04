Cameron County D.A. To Appeal Order Dismissing Nepotism Charge Against BISD Trustee

Cameron County’s DA is appealing the dismissal of a nepotism indictment against Brownsville school trustee Minerva Pena.

District Attorney Luis Saenz has filed a notice of intent to appeal a judge’s order that tossed out the misdemeanor indictment handed up last October.

Pena was alleged to have used her influence to get her then-daughter-in-law a teaching position at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. Judge Linda Yanez dismissed the indictment last Friday based on testimony presented during a court hearing in March.