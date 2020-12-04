LOCALTRENDING

UPDATE: Edinburg High School Football Team Removed From Playoffs

Football referee Fred Gracia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg's high school zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The Edinburg School District has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an Edinburg High School football player charged the field and tackled a referee, knocking him off his feet, in a game Thursday night against PSJA.

The student had been ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Officers escorted the student out of the stadium while the referee sought medical treatment and did not return to the game.

Police would not comment on what happened to the student after he was removed from the stadium. Again recapping, the Edinburg School District has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after Thursday nights incident.

