The father of a three-year-old who died after finding a loaded handgun in an Elsa home is now facing new charges in the case.

Salvador Duenez, Junior, was charged with assault causing bodily injury and making a firearm accessible to a child on Wednesday.

Duenez was already facing a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Three-year-old Troy Duenez died on October 18th after finding the unsecured weapon and shooting himself.