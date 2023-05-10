Brownsville Police Say Hospital Toxicology Report Inconclusive

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville police say they are still waiting for their toxicology report to determine whether a Brownsville man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he ran over a group of migrants last weekend.

Police spokesman Martin Sandoval says the department is aware of a hospital toxicology report showing 34-year-old George Alvarez had cocaine, marijuana, and sedatives in his system. But Sandoval says those drugs can remain in a person’s system for more than a week and the blood test taken by police will better determine if Alvarez was legally intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash. Sandoval also says it may be several months before the results are known.

Eight migrants were killed and 10 badly hurt when Alvarez’s SUV careened into the group waiting at a bus stop last Sunday morning. Alvarez remains jailed on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.