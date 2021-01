UPDATE: McAllen Mom Receives Special Therapy In Houston

A McAllen mom is receiving a special treatment to help her recover from COVID-19-related breathing problems at a Houston hospital. Erika Calderon was taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center early Thursday morning to receive the special oxygen treatment after ten days of being on a ventilator.

Her case became national news after her son wrote a letter to Governor Greg Abbott seeking help because no South Texas hospital offered the treatment. Abbott responded directly to the teen on Wednesday, saying help was on the way for Calderon.

The family tells The Monitor that Calderon already looks better after talking with her on a video call.