UPDATE: Migrant Girl Sought Medical Help 3 Times At Harlingen Border Patrol Station Before Her Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Top CBP officials have acknowledged a mother’s claims that Harlingen Border Patrol agents were told about the medical history of an 8-year-old Panamanian girl who died in their custody last week. And they say the girl was seen three times by medical personnel on the day she died.

In a second agency statement, acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller released a timeline of events leading up to the girls’ death showing she was first seen after her mother told agents her daughter had vomited. She was evaluated again after complaining of a stomachache. The third time was when the girl suffered an apparent seizure. It was then she was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The mother has told The Associated Press that agents ignored her initial pleas for an ambulance. Officials are continuing to wait for the results of an autopsy as well as an internal investigation into conditions at the Border Patrol’s Harlingen station.