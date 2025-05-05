Update On Man Who Fell From Stands At PNC Park

Loved ones of the MLB fan who was seriously hurt when he fell from the stands at PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates game last week are sharing updates on his condition.

The family of Kavan Markwood posted to his GoFundMe campaign page over the weekend, saying he is now awake and alert. The man, in his early 20s, still has a “long road ahead” when it comes to recovery but he is making encouraging progress, according to the post.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Pirates released a statement on Markwood’s fall, saying he may have had two beers to drink that were legally purchased by a guest he was with but it does not appear he showed signs of intoxication at the time.