SpaceX could test-launch its SN-11 Starship prototype today. Cameron County has issued a closure notice for State Highway 4 and the beach around the SpaceX testing facility from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The notice specifically says that the closure is designed to protect the public during engine testing and a 10-kilometer flight scheduled for today. The notice also urges the public to watch the test flight at a safe distance away from Boca Chica Beach.