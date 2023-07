Fort Worth PD is identifying two of the three victims who were shot and killed in a wave of shootings on Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Cynthia Santos and 18-year-old Paul Willis were gunned down following the 2023 ComoFest, held in the city’s Como neighborhood. They’re among about a dozen people who were shot as the annual festival wrapped up on July 3rd.

A motive for the attack has not been released. Other shootings happened at a residential home, an AMC movie theatre, and a car.